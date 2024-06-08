Sonia Gandhi Credits Congress For Tough Fight In Elections

Addressing Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's governance over the past decade, Sonia Gandhi criticized his administration and emphasized the CPP's role in holding the new NDA government accountable. "The Prime Minister who sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies has suffered a political and moral defeat. In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby lost the right to leadership as well. Yet, far from taking responsibility for failure, he intends to get himself sworn in again tomorrow. We do not expect him to change the substance and style of his governance, nor take cognizance of the will of the people. That is why, as members of the CPP, we have a special obligation to be watchful, vigilant, and proactive in holding him and his new NDA Government accountable," she said.