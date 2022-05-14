Sonia Gandhi Discusses Next Phase Of Mass Agitation At Congress Meet

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday discussed the party’s way forward for the second phase of mass agitation against the policies of the government as well as rising inflation and unemployment in India.

Gandhi attended the meeting of the All India Congress Committee general secretaries, state Congress committee presidents and party’s leaders in legislature during it’s ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. According to reports, he called for planning ahead for the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’.