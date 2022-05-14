Sonia Gandhi Discusses Next Phase Of Mass Agitation At Congress Meet

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday discussed the party’s way forward for the second phase of mass agitation against the policies of the government as well as rising inflation and unemployment in India.
Gandhi attended the meeting of the All India Congress Committee general secretaries, state Congress committee presidents and party’s leaders in legislature during it’s ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur in Rajasthan.
Former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. According to reports, he called for planning ahead for the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’.
It may be noted that the grand old party had launched the mass agitation or contact programme named ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ in November last year to bring up issues like price rise, recession, unemployment rate and farm distress.
Congress is now planning to launch ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0’.
The Congress top brass from around the nation have gathered for the three-day brainstorming conclave to decide on the party’s strategy on key issues and revamp of the organization.