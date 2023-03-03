Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised For 2nd Time This Year

Former Indian National Congress (INC) supremo Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday, several reports claimed.
The senior Congress leader was admitted due to bronchitis. However, her condition is now stable, the hospital said in a statement.
A spokesperson of the hospital said that the 76-year-old had been admitted yesterday and is now stable.
Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of senior consultant Arup Basu of the the department of chest medicine and his team, “on account of fever”, said DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
“Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable,” the statement read.
It may be noted that this is the second time Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in 2023 after she had been admitted to a the same hospital in January this year for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.
On January 4, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised in Delhi for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, said hospital authorities.
Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Sonia Gandhi, chairperson, UPA was admitted to our hospital today."
Dr Swaroop further said that she was admitted to the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team.
"Sonia Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," Dr Swaroop added.
According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, did not attend the then ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of his brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the BJP-ruled state as she was scheduled to earlier, owing to her mother's ill health.
Both Priyanka and Rahul returned to Delhi from UP where the yatra was present. Rahul rejoined the yatra the next morning from Mavikala in Baghpat district of UP.