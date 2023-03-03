Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised For 2nd Time This Year

Former Indian National Congress (INC) supremo Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday, several reports claimed.

The senior Congress leader was admitted due to bronchitis. However, her condition is now stable, the hospital said in a statement.

A spokesperson of the hospital said that the 76-year-old had been admitted yesterday and is now stable.

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of senior consultant Arup Basu of the the department of chest medicine and his team, “on account of fever”, said DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable,” the statement read.

It may be noted that this is the second time Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in 2023 after she had been admitted to a the same hospital in January this year for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.