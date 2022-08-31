Sonia Gandhi's Mother Paola Maino Passes Away

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her residence in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday.”