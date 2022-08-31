Sonia Gandhi's Mother Paola Maino Passes Away

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her residence in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday.
The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday.”
Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are abroad, are said to have attended the funeral. The three leaders had on Sunday attended an online meeting of the Congress Working Committee, where the schedule for election to the party president's post was decided.
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various parties conveyed their condolences to Sonia Gandhi and her family.
"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss.”