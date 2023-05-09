Sonowal Inaugurates Sittwe Port in Myanmar, Receives First Indian Cargo Ship

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Transport & Communications Admiral Tin Aung San, of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar jointly inaugurated the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State of Myanmar on Tuesday.
During this event, the first Indian Cargo ship which was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata was also received.
The Sittwe Port has been developed as a part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) funded under grant in aid assistance from Government of India. Once fully operationalized the waterway and road components of KMTTP will link the East coast of India to the North-eastern states through the Sittwe port.
The operationalisation of Sittwe Port would enhance bilateral and regional trade as well as contribute to the local economy of Rakhine State. The greater connectivity provided by the Port will lead to employment opportunities and enhanced growth prospects in the region.
Sarbananda Sonowal, addressing the gathering during the event highlighted the close historical, cultural and economic ties between India and Myanmar.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Sonowal said, “Delighted to inaugurate the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State of Myanmar by receiving the first cargo vessel here in presence of Myanmar Dy PM and Transport & Communication Minister Admiral Tin Aung San.”
This project was conceptualized to provide an alternative connectivity of Mizoram with Haldia / Kolkata / any Indian ports through Kaladan River in Myanmar. The project envisages highway / road transport from Mizoram to Paletwa (Myanmar), thereafter from Paletwa to Sittwe (Myanmar) by Inland Water Transport (IWT) and from Sittwe to any port in India by maritime shipping.