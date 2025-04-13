Soon, Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train Will Complete 840 km in Just 3.5 Hours

Indian Railways is set to launch a bullet train service connecting Delhi and Varanasi, drastically reducing the travel time between the two cities. The high-speed train will cover the 840 km journey in just three and a half hours, making it a faster and more affordable alternative to flying, which has become prohibitively expensive for many.

The bullet train will stop at 12 key stations along the route, including Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi, Noida Sector 146, Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Manduadih station in Varanasi.

The Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor (DVHSRC) is slated for completion by 2029, with an estimated total cost of Rs 43,000 crore. Once operational, 18 trains will run daily, with departures every 47 minutes between 6 AM and 12 midnight. The introduction of the bullet train is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

In Delhi, a new underground station is being constructed at Sarai Kale Khan, with a 15-kilometer-long tunnel being built to facilitate the bullet train’s passage. In Lucknow, the bullet train station will be located near Awadh Crossing, positioned between Amausi Airport and Charbagh Railway Station.

This project promises to transform travel in the region, enhancing connectivity and providing a much-needed alternative for commuters between Delhi and Varanasi.

Also Read: Indian Railways Rejects Loco Pilots’ Demand for Scheduled Breaks Amid Rising Safety Concerns