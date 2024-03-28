“Soon There Will Be No Toll, We Are Ending…”- Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans to phase out toll booths and implement a new satellite-based toll collection system.
Gadkari stated, "We are transitioning away from toll booths to a satellite toll collection system. Charges will be automatically deducted from bank accounts based on the distance traveled.This will save time and money for commuters." Addressing concerns about high toll fees, Gadkari emphasized the time and fuel savings provided by highways, citing the reduced travel time from Mumbai to Pune from 9 hours to 2 hours.
He further explained, "Highways contribute to significant fuel and time savings. While toll fees are necessary for infrastructure development, we aim to ensure a fair return on investment through public-private partnerships."
The minister also touched upon the Bharatmala Pariyojana, which seeks to enhance around 26,000 km of economic corridors. Nitin Gadkari highlighted its importance in conjunction with the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) and the North-South and East-West (NS-EW) corridors, expressing his assurance that the initiative will bring about a transformative impact on the nation's trajectory by 2024.
Gadkari expressed confidence in achieving his goal of expanding India's National Highway network to match that of the United States by the end of 2024, stating, "I am determined to transform the country's infrastructure landscape."