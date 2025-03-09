Space Warfare Evolves, India Matches the Speed: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday underscored India's growing prowess in space warfare, highlighting the nation's mastery of advanced technologies such as the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) system. Addressing an event at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru, Singh emphasized the critical role of aerospace medicine in an era where space is emerging as a major domain of warfare.

"Many private space agencies around the world are exploring space, presenting both opportunities and challenges. In such a scenario, it is imperative to strengthen aerospace medicine to support astronauts and address the unique challenges they encounter," Singh stated.

Singh also pointed to the rise of space tourism, where leading global corporations are making significant investments. He asserted that aerospace medicine will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals venturing beyond Earth's boundaries.

The Defence Minister lauded India's rapidly expanding aviation sector, attributing its success to soaring demand and the government's unwavering commitment. "India is now the fastest-growing aviation market in the world. In the domestic sector, we rank as the third-largest market globally. Over the past decade, our aircraft fleet has doubled from 400 to over 800, while the number of airports has increased from 74 to 159," he remarked.

Singh expressed confidence that the aviation sector would continue its upward trajectory, with increasing air traffic in areas such as air ambulances and cargo transport. "We are touching new heights in space exploration, and the need for expertise in aerospace medicine is becoming more pronounced. This field is not just about treating diseases in space but also about understanding and mitigating the physical and psychological challenges humans face beyond Earth’s atmosphere," he explained.

Praising IAM’s contributions to indigenous defence advancements, Singh noted its involvement in the design and development of major projects such as the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter, and the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

"I take immense pride in the fact that IAM is actively advising on the development of India’s most advanced fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Its contributions are invaluable in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology," Singh stated.