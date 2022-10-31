102 Kg Ganja Seized at Guwahati Railway Station, Four Held

A huge amount of ganja was seized at Guwahati Railway station on Monday afternoon.

Sources said around 103 kilograms of ganja was seized from a Rajdhani express train that had halted at the station.

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in connection to it. They have been identified as Puja Rajbhar, Juma Saha, Sandeep Das and Suman Das.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is said to be around Rs 11 lakh.

The ganja was seized from a train that was en route New Jalphaiguri from Dimapur, sources further informed.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Last month, ganja weighing 40kg was seized at Kamakhya Junction Railway Station in Guwahati.

According to sources, the ganja was recovered in food preparing bogie in Southbound Brahmaputra Mail concealed under food.