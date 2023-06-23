NFR Collects Rs 10.54 Lakh Fine After Raids at Railway Stations in Last 2 Months

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) collected a whopping Rs 10.54 lakhs during its continuous raids conducted to combat illegal activities within its station premises in the past two months.
As per sources, a total of 4,661 persons involved in various illegal activities have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Railways Act, 1989.
The raids were conducted across five divisions of the NF Railways, and it targeted illegal and unauthorized hawkers or vendors, smokers and litterers.
According to official information, during the months of April and May, an amount of Rs. 3.20 lakhs was collected as fine, and 1077 persons were prosecuted in connection with illegal activities at stations.
Additionally, fines of Rs. 1.74 lakh were collected from smokers and Rs. 5.59 lakh from litterers. In this regard, 926 smokers and 2,658 litterers were prosecuted.
Moreover, 75 major railway stations have been declared free from illegal hawking as a result of efforts by the NF Railway.