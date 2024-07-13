Special Train Services Extended Between Guwahati & Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

In response to the growing demand from passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the operation of a special train service between Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. This move aims to alleviate the rush and cater to the needs of travelers during the upcoming months.
The special train, numbered 04679, will continue its service on specific dates including July 15, 22, August 12, 19, 26, and September 2, 2024, departing from Guwahati at 23:20 hours. It will traverse through a designated route, making stops at key stations such as Goalpara Town, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Khagaria, Barauni, Chappra, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, and Jammu Tawi, before arriving at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 20:45 hours on Wednesday.
Conversely, train number 04680 will operate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Guwahati on July 12, 19, August 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2024, departing at 21:30 hours and reaching Guwahati at 19:10 hours on Sunday. The train composition will include 18 sleeper coaches, 2 general coaches, and 1 AC-2 tier cum AC-3 tier coach to accommodate varying passenger needs.
Passengers are advised to verify the detailed schedule, stoppages, and timings on the IRCTC website and follow updates on Northeast Frontier Railway's social media platforms. This initiative aims to ensure smooth travel experiences for passengers undertaking journeys between Guwahati and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra during the specified dates.