Speeding Car Kill 7 Pilgrims in Maharashtra

At least seven pilgrims were killed after a speeding car rammed into their procession in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Monday evening.

According to reports, the mishap took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town when a group of 32 pilgrims were on a multi-day religious walk to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district.

The group started the religious walk three days ago from Kolhapur and as they reached Sangola, driver of a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) lost control and rammed into them from the rear, an official informed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.