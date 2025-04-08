Speeding SUV Mows Down Pedestrians in Jaipur; 2 Killed, Several Injured

A tragic hit-and-run incident was reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday evening when a speeding SUV mowed down pedestrians in the Nahargarh area, resulting in two fatalities. As per reports, nine others were injured in the incident.

According to SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal, "A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died..."

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the harrowing moment. Reportedly, as the vehicle attempted to flee, alert locals pursued and managed to intercept it. The driver, identified as Usman, was allegedly intoxicated at the time and has since been taken into police custody.