SpiceJet to announce Delhi-Shillong bi-weekly flights from February 24

SpiceJet has decided to offer non-stop bi-weekly flights from Delhi to Shillong from February 24. This agreement was signed by SpiceJet and the Meghalaya Transport Corporation on January 14. It is to be mentioned that the airline has chosen to use its Q-400 aircraft for this route.

A statement from Spice Jet said that Shillong is an important regional hub with several central universities setting up campuses in and around the city as well as the opening of important regional offices of the Government of India.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “Meghalaya is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the North East with magnificent landscape and scenic views. There is huge potential for increased tourist traffic in the state.”

She further added, “Non-stop flights providing hassle-free connectivity will provide a major fillip to travel and tourism here.”