SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune Flight from May 5

SpiceJet is all set to start flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai from May 5 onwards.

In a statement, the airline authorities said that it will also start additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route.

Notably, SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights.

SpiceJet also said that the Bhavnagar-Pune flight will operate under the Central government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable.

