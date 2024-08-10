SPUNER Organizes 78th Independence Day Badminton Tournament

The final day of the tournament was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Ajay Chaudhry IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, who served as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by PN Khrimey IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC/SPUNER, and Joram Maivio, Member of the Monitoring Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs. Their attendance underscored the importance of community engagement and the welfare of individuals from the North East, Darjeeling, and Ladakh.