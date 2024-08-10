SPUNER Organizes 78th Independence Day Badminton Tournament

The Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) successfully hosted the 78th Independence Day Badminton Tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from August 8 to 9, 2024.
Aligned with the strategic directives outlined in the Standing Order and the 100-day action plan mandated by the Commissioner of Delhi Police, the event aimed to foster a sense of unity among diverse communities from the North East, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, and Ladakh residing in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The tournament brought together 80 participants, creating a platform for these communities to connect and strengthen ties. Beyond being a competitive sports event, it served as an opportunity to bridge cultural gaps and promote mutual respect and understanding among participants.
Kadunguang Kamai and Thongam Thoithoiba Meitei emerged victorious in the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill and determination. Runners-up R Lalduhawma and Vanlalawmpuia also demonstrated impressive talent and sportsmanship, making the finals a closely contested and thrilling event.
The final day of the tournament was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Ajay Chaudhry IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, who served as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by PN Khrimey IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC/SPUNER, and Joram Maivio, Member of the Monitoring Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs. Their attendance underscored the importance of community engagement and the welfare of individuals from the North East, Darjeeling, and Ladakh.
In his address, Ajay Chaudhry emphasized the significance of such events in fostering unity and togetherness among these communities in Delhi. He highlighted SPUNER's ongoing efforts to ensure their safety, security, and welfare, reaffirming the Delhi Police's commitment to creating an inclusive environment.
PN Khrimey also spoke at the event, stressing the importance of cultural and social integration. He noted that events like these not only provide a platform for sporting excellence but also play a crucial role in bridging cultural divides and building lasting relationships.
Representatives of the participants, including Rocky Angumei, Pastor of Church of Hope, and Aphang, Assistant Professor at Maitreyi College, expressed their gratitude to SPUNER for organizing the tournament. They acknowledged the positive impact of such initiatives in fostering a sense of belonging and unity among community members.
The event concluded with the awarding of trophies and certificates to the winners and participants. The 78th Independence Day Badminton Tournament is one of many initiatives undertaken by SPUNER to support and uplift the communities it serves, demonstrating the power of sports in building a strong, united community and reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity that defines India.