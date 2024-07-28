Assam's Bijoy Kumar Barman and Arup Buragohain Win Ceylon Masters Badminton Title

Assam's veteran badminton duo, Bijoy Kumar Barman and Arup Buragohain, clinched the Ceylon Masters International Badminton Championship 2024 title today, representing India. The tournament took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Competing in the Men's 55 age group doubles category, Barman and Buragohain defeated local Sri Lankan players Lalith Nihal Amarasena and Darshana Senarathna. After losing the first set 19-21, they made a strong comeback, winning the next two sets 21-15 and 21-17. Their power-packed smashes and strategic play helped them secure the coveted title.
Both Bijoy Kumar Barman and Arup Buragohain are proud members of the Assam Seniors Badminton Club. Their victory is a testament to their skill, experience, and dedication to the sport.