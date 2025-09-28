Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Team Arrives In Guwahati Ahead of World Cup Against India

The Sri Lanka women’s cricket team arrived in Guwahati today on a special flight from Colombo ahead of their World Cup clash against India. The team will be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel as they prepare for the Women’s Cricket World Cup match which is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Stadium on September 30. Later in the evening, the Indian women’s team is expected to land at 7:30 pm, while the Afghanistan team will arrive at 10:45 pm.

The semi-finals of the ODI World Cup are scheduled for October 29 and 30, with the final set to take place on November 2. India will host the tournament, marking the fourth time the country has held the prestigious event, having previously hosted in 1978, 1997, and 2013. For Sri Lanka, this will be their first time.

A total of 31 matches will be played over 34 days in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stage. Eight teams have qualified for the tournament. India earns a place as the host nation, while the top five teams – Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa – join them.

The remaining two spots were decided through the World Cup Qualifier held in Lahore, where Bangladesh and Pakistan secured their places in the tournament. Teams like Ireland, West Indies, Thailand, and Scotland also competed in the qualifiers but fell short.