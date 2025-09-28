Shradhanjali for Zubeen Garg and Free ICC Women’s World Cup Tickets in Guwahati

In a heartfelt gesture to honour the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will hold a Shradhanjali programme at its office in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, on September 29, 2025. The event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM, is expected to draw fans, artists, sportspersons, and members of the public who wish to pay tribute to the singer, actor, and musician whose untimely death has deeply impacted Assam.

The memorial programme will be followed by the distribution of 5,000 free tickets for the inaugural match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, organized by the GSA on behalf of the Assam Cricket Association. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 10:00 AM onwards at the GSA office.

Officials said the initiative seeks to celebrate Assam’s cultural and sporting pride, linking the state’s artistic legacy with its growing presence in international sports. The combination of a tribute to Zubeen Garg and promotion of the ICC Women’s World Cup reflects a unique effort to unite communities through both culture and sport.

Residents of Guwahati and Assam are being encouraged to participate in both events, offering an opportunity to honour one of the state’s most beloved artistes while celebrating a major global sporting event hosted on home soil.

Also Read: Sri Lanka & Indian Women Cricketers to Land in Guwahati Tomorrow for World Cup Clash