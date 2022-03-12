Sri Lankan Finance Minister to Visit India Next Week

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is all stated to visit India next week.

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka taking to twitter wrote, "Keenly look forward to welcoming Hon'ble Finance Minister @RealBRajapaksa to #India next week. His visit will consolidate ongoing efforts to further strengthen the economic partnership."

In January, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with the Sri Lankan Finance Minister.

The two Ministers reviewed the progress in extending the Indian credit facility of USD 1 billion for importing food, essential items and medicine and USD 500 million for importing fuel from India.

Jaishankar, during the meet, said that India will continue to extend a helping hand to Sri Lanka amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the statement by Ministry of External Affairs, the two Ministers agreed to remain in close touch for guiding mutually beneficial bilateral economic cooperation towards long-term economic partnership for shared progress and prosperity.

