Srinagar: 2 Held For Hurling Grenade At Market

Two people were arrested by Srinagar police in connection with the grenade attack in Srinagar’s Amira Kadal marketplace area on Sunday that killed two and injured 38 others.

Srinagar police chief Rakesh Balwal had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the attack soon after the incident. Both the culprits were arrested within 48 hours of the attack.

A police statement said, “SIT was able to identify two accused who came on a two-wheeler without number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act.”

Police said that the culprits were identified after thoroughly scanning CCTV footage.

They said, “During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in Srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area.”

The two accused have been identified as Mohammed Bariq and Fazli Nabi, residents of Khanyar in Srinagar.

In the footage of the incident, the attackers could be seen hurling the grenade near a parked armored police truck. People were seen running towards safety following the explosion as many who were hit by splinters fell to the ground.