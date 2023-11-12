National

Srinagar: 3 Bangladeshi Tourists Killed In Houseboat Fire On Dal Lake

Three tourists from Bangladesh died after the houseboat they were on caught fire at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday.

A massive fire earlier in the day had engulfed several houseboats on the lake, the police said, adding that the bodies of the victims were found hours after the incident.

The fire broke out at a houseboat near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake and quickly spread to several houseboats nearby, gutting them completely, said the police.

At least five houseboats were entirely destroyed in the incident, while some others also received damages, the officials informed.

According to the police, the cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained and a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter.

