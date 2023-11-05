‘Mizoram Has Potential To Become A Global Tourist Hub,’ PM Modi

Ahead of the state assembly elections in Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the northeastern state of India has the potential to become a global tourist hub.
While addressing the people of Mizoram virtually, PM Modi said, “You are like my family members. Today, I want to speak to the people of Mizoram about building a marvellous Mizoram.”
“Friends, Mizoram is a state with both nature and culture. It has a potential to become a global tourist hub. When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent and tourism. Infrastructure brings investments, industries, income growth and creates opportunities for my young friends of Mizoram,” he added.
It may be mentioned that elections are scheduled for November 7 in Mizoram, November 7 and November 17 in Chhattisgarh, November 17 in Madhya Pradesh, November 23 in Rajasthan, and November 30 in Telangana, with the vote count set for December 3 in all states. The Chhattisgarh polls will be conducted in two phases. This is of significant importance as it takes place several months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.
The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced with the announcement of the election dates, and these elections hold great importance due to their timing relative to the upcoming national elections.