‘Mizoram Has Potential To Become A Global Tourist Hub,’ PM Modi

It may be mentioned that elections are scheduled for November 7 in Mizoram, November 7 and November 17 in Chhattisgarh, November 17 in Madhya Pradesh, November 23 in Rajasthan, and November 30 in Telangana, with the vote count set for December 3 in all states. The Chhattisgarh polls will be conducted in two phases. This is of significant importance as it takes place several months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.