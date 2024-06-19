SSF Jawan On Duty Shot Dead in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

A tragic incident unfolded at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya early on Wednesday morning, as an SSF jawan was recovered shot dead, reports emerged.
According to reports, the SSF jawan has been identified as Shatrughna Vishwakarma, reports said.
The incident occurred at 5:25 am when gunshots were heard within the temple premises. Fellow security personnel rushed to the scene, discovering Vishwakarma lying in a pool of blood. Despite their immediate efforts to transport him to a hospital, and subsequently to a trauma center, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
Shatrughna Vishwakarma hailed from Ambedkar Nagar and had been posted at the Ram temple for security duties. His sudden death has caused significant commotion and distress among those at the temple site.
In response to the incident, senior officials, including the IG and SSP, promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. A forensic team was also deployed to examine the circumstances surrounding the jawan’s death. Preliminary findings suggest that it may have been a case of suicide, although definitive conclusions await the results of a postmortem examination.
As investigations continue, the exact cause of Shatrughna Vishwakarma’s death will become clearer once the postmortem report is released. The incident has cast a shadow over the Ram temple premises, prompting a closer look into the security protocols and the well-being of the personnel stationed there.