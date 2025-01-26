Stage Set for 76th Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path with Indonesian President as Chief Guest

The grand celebration of India's 76th Republic Day is set to unfold at Kartavya Path, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the esteemed Chief Guest.

Advertisment

The event will highlight the country's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military prowess, while placing special emphasis on the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the Indian Constitution.

In a first, a Tri-services tableau will be part of the parade, symbolizing the spirit of jointness and integration among India's armed forces. A total of 31 tableaux will roll down the Kartavya Path, reflecting the theme of ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Development).

The Republic Day celebrations will be witnessed by around 10,000 special guests from various walks of life, including eminent personalities and dignitaries from across the nation. Adding to the spectacle, a cultural performance featuring 5,000 artists will stretch across the entire Kartavya Path for the first time, showcasing the country's vibrant traditions and artistic legacy.

This year's celebrations are expected to be a visual and symbolic display of India's progress, unity, and strength on the global stage.

Also Read: Republic Day Salutes Courage: Assam's Indrani Baruah Among 942 Medal Winners