Republic Day Salutes Courage: Assam's Indrani Baruah Among 942 Medal Winners

A total of 942 police, fire, and civil defence personnel have been conferred with various categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of Republic Day, according to a government statement issued on Saturday. Among them, 95 personnel have been honoured with gallantry medals.
The awards, announced by the Union Home Ministry, recognize personnel from the police, fire, home guard, and civil defence services, as well as those serving in correctional facilities.
As per the official statement, "Among the gallantry award winners, 28 deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 in the Jammu and Kashmir region, three in the northeast and 36 posted in other regions are being awarded for their gallant action."
Additionally, 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) have been awarded, including 85 to police personnel, five to fire services personnel, seven to civil defence and home guard personnel, and four to those in correctional services.
It further added, "The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty."
These awards serve as a recognition of the dedication and bravery demonstrated by personnel in their respective fields.
