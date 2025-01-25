Republic Day Salutes Courage: Assam's Indrani Baruah Among 942 Medal Winners

A total of 942 police, fire, and civil defence personnel have been conferred with various categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of Republic Day, according to a government statement issued on Saturday. Among them, 95 personnel have been honoured with gallantry medals.

The awards, announced by the Union Home Ministry, recognize personnel from the police, fire, home guard, and civil defence services, as well as those serving in correctional facilities.

As per the official statement, "Among the gallantry award winners, 28 deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 in the Jammu and Kashmir region, three in the northeast and 36 posted in other regions are being awarded for their gallant action."

Additionally, 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) have been awarded, including 85 to police personnel, five to fire services personnel, seven to civil defence and home guard personnel, and four to those in correctional services.

Among the recipients is Assam's Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General, who has been honored with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. A total of 746 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) have been conferred, with 634 awarded to police personnel, 37 to fire services, 39 to civil defence and home guard personnel, and 36 to those in correctional services. Among the recipients, 14 police personnel from Assam have been honoured, including Rafiul Alam Laskar (Inspector General), Prasanta Hatiboruah (Platoon Commander), Upen Kalita (Deputy Superintendent Of Police), Khogendra Roy (Sub Inspector), Chitramohan Rabha (Sub Inspector), Hemen Bhuyan (Assistant Sub Inspector), Baluram Chaudang (Inspector), Heramba Nath (Havildar), Bibekananda Sarmah (Sub Inspector), Bishnu Prasad Chetry (Assistant Sub Inspector), Dipak Kakati (Head Constable), Sanku Choudhury (Head Constable), Bapdhan Rajbongshi (Naik), and Gojen Moran (Constable), who have been conferred with the Medals for Meritorious Service for their dedicated service. The government outlined the significance of these honours, stating, "The Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded for a rare conspicuous act of gallantry and a conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned."

It further added, "The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty."

These awards serve as a recognition of the dedication and bravery demonstrated by personnel in their respective fields.

