State-Level Housing Expo to Launch ₹2,000 Crore Residential Projects Across Chhattisgarh

“A new chapter in Chhattisgarh’s journey—affordable homes for every family.”

As Chhattisgarh celebrates the Silver Jubilee of its statehood, a major initiative toward providing affordable and accessible housing is set to unfold.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and the direction of Housing & Environment Minister O.P. Choudhary, the Chhattisgarh Housing Board will organise a grand State-Level Housing Expo from 23 to 25 November 2025 at BTI Ground, Shankar Nagar, Raipur.

The expo will showcase detailed information about residential and commercial properties from across the state on a single platform. Visitors will be able to access spot booking, bank loan assistance, and special offers exclusively prepared for the event.

Launch of New Projects Worth ₹2,000 Crore

During the event, the Housing Board will inaugurate new residential schemes worth nearly ₹2,000 crore, to be implemented across various districts. Notably, about 70% of these properties are reserved for economically weaker sections, ensuring inclusive development.

Alongside this, a new online allotment portal for beneficiaries will also be launched, aimed at improving transparency and ease of access for citizens.

Strong Public Response at Rajyotsav-2025

Earlier this month, the Housing Board showcased its upcoming schemes at Rajyotsav-2025 in Naya Raipur. The stall witnessed thousands of visitors and generated massive public interest. Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai also visited the stall and appreciated the efforts of the Housing Board.

CM Sai: “A Historic Opportunity for Every Citizen”

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said that in the Silver Jubilee year, this housing expo will be a historic opportunity for the people of Chhattisgarh.

He emphasised the government’s vision: “Every family must have a permanent home.”

Launching new housing schemes worth ₹2,000 crore and the new allotment portal reflects a transformative step toward that mission, he added.

The CM praised the Housing Board’s transparent and citizen-centric approach, stating that this expo will significantly strengthen the commitment to Housing for All.

Minister O.P. Choudhary: “Every Family to Have a Pucca Home by 2027”

Housing & Environment Minister O.P. Choudhary highlighted the state’s ambitious goal of ensuring that every family in Chhattisgarh has a permanent home by 2027.

He said the upcoming expo will be a crucial milestone toward affordable housing solutions for citizens across the state.

Housing Board Chairman Anurag Singh Deo: Public Trust Growing Rapidly

Housing Board Chairman Anurag Singh Deo stated that the overwhelming public response at Rajyotsav proves people’s growing trust in the Housing Board’s initiatives.

He noted that over the past two years, the Board has launched multiple public-friendly schemes, including the widely appreciated One-Time Settlement Scheme–2, offering up to 30% discount on property costs to make homes more affordable.

A Major Step Toward “Housing for All”

The State-Level Housing Expo marks a significant moment in Chhattisgarh’s housing development journey.

Organised in the Silver Jubilee year of statehood, the event is expected to play a pivotal role in realising the dream of “Homes for Every Family” and setting new benchmarks in public-oriented housing initiatives.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Inaugurates 127 Crore Development Projects, Announces Girls’ Hostel & Road Works