Nayanmoni Saikia to Receive Arjuna Award on Nov 30

Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia will be conferred the Arjuna Award by the President of India on November 30.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2022 on Monday. The award is given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

Arjuna Award is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline in sports.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30 at 4 pm.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Central Government has decided to confer the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 on table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal, Arjuna Awards to 25 sportspersons, Dronacharya Award to outstanding coaches, Lifetime Category award to three coaches and Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games to four sportspersons.