Strengthening Bilateral Ties: India, China to Resume Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra, which has been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of efforts to stabilize bilateral relations. The decision was made during a two-day foreign secretary-level meeting, where officials discussed the modalities for resuming the yatra, which involves a visit to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet. The details will be worked out based on existing agreements, the Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The yatra had been halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, and despite post-COVID recovery, arrangements were not renewed by China due to strained relations between the two nations, particularly following the Galwan clash.

In addition, both sides have reached an in-principle agreement to restart direct flights between India and China. Technical authorities from both countries will meet soon to finalize the updated framework for air services.

The Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, who visited Beijing for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism talks, also participated in discussions with key Chinese officials, including Member of the Politburo Wang Yi and Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China.

During their discussions, both nations reviewed the state of their bilateral relations and emphasized people-centric steps to stabilize and rebuild ties, in line with agreements made between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their October meeting in Kazan.

Furthermore, the two sides agreed to convene an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism to discuss the resumption of hydrological data provision and cooperation on trans-border rivers.