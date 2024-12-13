Despite Invitation, Xi Jinping Expected to Skip Trump’s Swearing-In

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, despite receiving an invitation, according to reports.

Instead, China’s ambassador to the US and his spouse are expected to represent Beijing at the event, in line with standard diplomatic protocol. Additional officials from Beijing may also attend.

The inauguration planners have assigned staff to manage diplomatic protocol during the ceremonies. However, both the Chinese embassy in Washington and Trump’s transition team have declined to comment on the matter.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump stated, “We have a good relationship with China. I have a good relationship. We’ve been talking and discussing with President Xi some things.” He did not elaborate further and was not asked specifically about Xi's attendance.

The invitation to Xi Jinping comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China. Recently, US intelligence officials revealed a large-scale cyberattack on eight US telecommunications companies, attributing it to Chinese actors.

The breach reportedly accessed metadata belonging to millions of Americans, including Vice President-elect JD Vance and other high-ranking officials.