Tamil Nadu MP Commits Suicide After Party Denies Him Ticket

A Members of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu has allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide after the MDMK party denied him a ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The MP from Erode, A Ganeshamoorthy, had attempted suicide and died without responding to the treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore city a day after.
The doctors at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) declared him dead at 5.05am on Thursday and the body was sent to the government hospital at Perundurai in Erode for postmortem
One of the senior leaders of MDMK, Ganeshamoorthy contested from the Erode parliamentary constituency on DMK's rising sun symbol in the 2019 general elections and won. He was under severe depression after the party snubbed him for the upcoming polls.
According to reports, he attempted suicide on Sunday (March 24) suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Erode town and was rushed to a private hospital where he was given first aid. He died on Thursday morning during treatment.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko and party leaders is expected to visit his residence today afternoon.
Vaiko, while talking to reporters, said, “When our party functionaries suggested Durai Vaiko's name for parliamentary election, I did not accept it. So we conducted a poll and 99% wanted Durai Vaiko and Ganeshamoorthy to contest in the elections. We planned to field him in the upcoming assembly elections if he couldn't be fielded in the LS polls. However, he has taken an extreme step."