Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi As Back-To-Back Earthquakes Strike Nepal

New Delhi and the national capital region were jolted by two successive earthquakes which originated in Nepal within 25 minutes of each other. The first earthquake with epicenter in Nepal hit at around 2:25 pm and was measured to be of 4.6 in magnitude. It was followed by another stronger earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitudes at around 2:51 pm.
The National Centre for Seismology took to X to inform, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal.”
The tremors from the earthquake were felt in Delhi and other parts of NCR. Strong tremors after the second earthquake was reported by residents of the region who evacuated offices and high-rise buildings.
In a statement, Delhi Police said, “We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112.”
Meanwhile, initial reports suggest that tremors were also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha, while residents from Uttarakhand also reported experiencing tremors after back-to-back earthquakes struck Nepal.
Videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing people evacuating high-rise buildings amid hue and cry.
Later on, Delhi Police also took to X to write, "Thankfully, no damage to life or property was reported to us in Delhi after the earthquake tremors. Stay safe! "