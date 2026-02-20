Student Attacks Professor in Karnataka Exam Hall

What began as a routine internal examination at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district took a shocking turn when a student allegedly assaulted his professor after being caught cheating.

The incident happened during a Homoeopathic Materia Medica exam and was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the examination hall. The footage, which has since surfaced, shows Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar confronting a student identified as Shahbaz for allegedly using a mobile phone to copy answers.

According to sources, the professor seized the answer sheet and asked the student to leave the hall. What followed stunned both staff and students present in the room.

Angered by being caught, Shahbaz allegedly turned violent and attacked the professor. The video shows other students immediately stepping in to stop the assault and pull him away. For a brief moment, it appeared the situation had been brought under control as the student walked towards the exit.

However, in a dramatic twist, he reportedly returned within seconds and struck the professor again before being restrained.

The sudden outburst left the examination hall in chaos. Students were seen trying to calm the situation as the shocked invigilator attempted to regain control.

Following the incident, the college administration informed the student’s parents and took immediate action by barring him from appearing in future examinations.

Despite the clear CCTV evidence of the assault, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar has not filed a police complaint so far.

