Sudhanshu Dhulia & Jamshed Pardiwala takes Oath as SC Judges

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala were sworn in as the judges of the Supreme Court on Monday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the oath of office to the two judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI Ramana and also comprising Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao had recommended the names of Justice Dhulia and Justice Pardiwala on May 5.

With the appointment of Dhulia and Pardiwala, the top court will regain its full strength of 34 judges, which had come down to 32 after the retirement of Justice R Subhash Reddy on January 4 this year.

However, with Justice Vineet Saran set to retire on May 10 and Justice Nageswara Rao on June 7, the top court will soon have more vacancies.

Sudhanshu Dhulia was elevated from the bar to the bench and appointed Judge of High Court of Uttarakhand on November 1, 2008. He has also been appointed the judge in-charge of education, Uttarakhand judicial and legal academy. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on January 7, 2021 and took the oath on January 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala started practice in January 1989 at Valsad. He has served as the Member of Bar Council of Gujarat from 1994 to 2000. He has also worked as Member of Gujarat High Court Legal Services Authority. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of Gujarat High Court on February 17, 2011 and made permanent on January 28, 2013.

