Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Takes Oath as New Himachal Pradesh CM

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, on the other hand took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office to them at a formal function being organized at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

A four-time MLA, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, is a former chief of Congress in the state and has been a part of NSUI and Youth Congress.

He is a grassroots politician who has risen from the ranks and has wide organizational experience in the hill state.

He was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

He fought and won elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation. Sukhu won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun.

He has become the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal. Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats.