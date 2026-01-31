Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath as Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, creating history as the first woman to hold the post in the state. Her elevation, however, comes under tragic circumstances, following the death of her husband and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan, and the oath of office was administered by the Governor. The event was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, both allies of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which Sunetra Pawar represents.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar, leader of the NCP legislative party and wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Lok Bhavan



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders present.

Before entering active electoral politics, Sunetra Pawar largely remained out of the public spotlight. Her political journey gained prominence during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when she contested from the high-profile Baramati constituency as the NCP candidate. She was defeated by her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP) in what was seen as a closely watched family and political contest.

Following the Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha, marking her formal entry into parliamentary politics.

Born into a political family, Sunetra Pawar is the daughter of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Bajirao Patil. She has been associated with social work and the cooperative sector, areas where the Pawar family has had long-standing influence. Academically, she holds a post-graduate degree in biochemistry.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the NCP formally submitted a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, informing him of Sunetra Pawar’s election as the leader of the party’s legislature wing. Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal, met the chief minister at his official residence, Varsha, and handed over the letter.

The chief minister later forwarded the communication to Governor Acharya Devvrat, paving the way for Sunetra Pawar’s appointment.

