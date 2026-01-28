Ajit Pawar: The Man Who Lived at the Centre of Maharashtra’s Politics

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a dominant figure in the state’s politics, was killed on Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026, in a tragic plane crash near Baramati Airport.

Preliminary information indicates that Pawar was aboard a chartered Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK), heading from Mumbai to Baramati to attend election-related public meetings when the aircraft crashed as it was attempting to land. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

What Happened Before the Crash

Ajit Pawar had reportedly attended a routine morning meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday and then boarded the chartered aircraft bound for Baramati, where he was scheduled to address several public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections later this week.

In the minutes before the accident, Pawar made a post on social media commemorating a freedom fighter, one of his final public messages.

Aftermath

As news of the crash broke, police and aviation investigators cordoned off the scene. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is leading the technical inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the landing attempt. It confirmed that six people on board were killed, which included Pawar.

Ajit Pawar: Political Legacy

Ajit Pawar is one of the most powerful political figures the state has seen in decades, lived a life deeply tied to politics, power and public life. For over thirty years, he remained a key figure in Maharashtra’s changing political story, sometimes admired, sometimes criticised, but never ignored.

Born on July 22, 1959, Ajit Anantrao Pawar stepped into politics at a young age. His entry was shaped by the presence of his uncle Sharad Pawar, one of India’s most seasoned political strategists and the founder of the NCP. While it first began as guidance, it soon turned into a long and complex political journey of his own.

Ajit Pawar was widely known among the people as “Ajit Dada”, a name that reflected his close connection with the ground and his tireless engagement with the everyday concerns of Maharashtra’s people. He built his political life not from a distance, but through constant contact with farmers, workers and local institutions, earning a reputation as a leader rooted in the soil of the state.

Beyond his roles in government, Pawar played a major part in strengthening Maharashtra’s cooperative movement. He led and guided several milk unions, federations, sugar factories and cooperative banks, institutions that form the backbone of rural Maharashtra’s economy. Many supporters credit him with giving these organisations direction and stability during critical years.

Pawar’s leadership journey took a decisive turn in 1991, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Baramati parliamentary constituency. He later vacated the seat for his uncle, Sharad Pawar, but his own political rise continued steadily. Over the years, he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, held ministerial roles in key departments, and emerged as one of the most influential leaders in state politics.

He went on to become the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, albeit across different governments rather than continuously. Ajit Pawar held the post six times, working under chief ministers from across the political spectrum, including Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. His repeated return to the position underlined his political weight and adaptability.

Electorally, Pawar remained a dominant force in Baramati. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati seat—first in a by-election in 1991 and later in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014, cementing the constituency as his political stronghold.

One of the most dramatic phases of his career came in November 2019, when he led a split within the Nationalist Congress Party and joined a BJP-led government, once again becoming Deputy Chief Minister. The divide deepened further in February 2024, when the Election Commission recognised the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the official NCP and awarded it the party name and symbol.

After joining the BJP-led alliance, Ajit Pawar got back properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore that had been seized from him and his family in 2021, after the Income Tax Department cleared the assets. The move followed a ruling by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal, which dismissed allegations that the properties were benami due to "lack of evidence".

Despite sharp political differences and public perceptions of rivalry, Ajit Pawar was known to share a deeply personal bond with his uncle Sharad Pawar, under whose guidance he began his political journey. In a notable moment of reconciliation, the rival NCP factions came together during the recent Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal elections, presenting a united front.

Known for his straightforward speech and blunt honesty, Pawar was never one for political polish. His direct approach earned him loyal supporters and vocal critics alike, but it also defined his public image as a leader who spoke plainly and acted decisively.

Supporters often described him as decisive and practical. They believed he understood the problems of rural Maharashtra and knew how the system worked. Critics, however, accused him of being too aggressive and controlling, saying his style left little space for debate or opposition.

Controversies followed him throughout his career. Accusations related to corruption in development projects and his sharp public remarks frequently made headlines. Yet, none of these seriously weakened his position. Ajit Pawar remained politically strong, especially in western Maharashtra, where his influence over cooperative bodies and local networks stayed intact.

Despite differing views, there was wide agreement on one thing: Ajit Pawar understood power better than most. He knew how to build it, hold it and use it.

His death marks the end of a long and influential chapter in Maharashtra’s political life. Now, a big question hangs over the NCP: who will step in to fill the leadership?

