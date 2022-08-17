Sunil Kumar Gupta Appointed Secretary to Vice President

Senior IAS officer Sunil Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the secretary to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The official notification by the centre read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta presently in the cadre, as Secretary to the Honourable Vice President of India in the rank and pay of Secretary, on deputation basis, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation on 31.12.2023 or until further orders.”

Gupta, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently serving in his cadre state West Bengal. Gupta had earlier worked with Dhankhar when he was the West Bengal governor.