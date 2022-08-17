Over 35,000 Monkeypox Cases Detected Across 92 Countries: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday confirmed that more than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 92 countries and territories since its outbreak.

Speaking at the media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, which is a 20 per cent increase over the previous week.

Ghebreyesus also said there has been a total of 12 monkeypox-related deaths across the world so far.

The top WHO official also said that vaccines may also play an important part in controlling the monkeypox outbreak, and in many countries, there is high demand for vaccines from the affected communities.