Supreme Court Yet To Take Up CAA Base Year Issue

The matter of the cut-off year for Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was not taken up by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. This comes after the apex court agreed to hear the petitions filed in connection with the matter after hearing the cases pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

The case was not taken up in the constitutional tribunal of the Chief Justice even today as the hearing on the Maharashtra matter is yet to be over.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, one of the main petitioners, Matiur Rahman of the Asom Sanmilita Mahasangha expressed hope that the top court will rule in favour of having 1951 as the cut-off year for the act that has drawn a lot of controversy since its introduction.

He said, “We hope that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of 1951 being the cut-off year.”

On the other hand, the chief advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “AASU wants a permanent solution to foreigners issue in accordance with tripartite Assam agreement.”

It may be noted that in December last year, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on the matter until after the winter break after it had initially agreed to take up the hearing in the case.