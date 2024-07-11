Supreme Court Defers NEET-UG Hearing To Address Alleged Malpractices

The Supreme Court has deferred the NEET-UG hearing to next Thursday, July 18, to examine the alleged irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 medical entrance examination. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a probe status report to the court regarding the ongoing investigation into the matter.
In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the central government asserted that the NEET-UG 2024 exam was not affected by "mass malpractice" or any localized group of candidates receiving undue advantages, resulting in abnormal scores.
The government highlighted an analysis conducted by IIT Madras, which found no evidence of extensive irregularities or any specific group of candidates benefiting unfairly, which might have resulted in atypical scores. The affidavit further stated that the distribution of marks in the exam follows a bell-shaped curve, a common occurrence in large-scale examinations, indicating no abnormalities.
The Centre also informed the apex court through an additional affidavit that the counselling process will be conducted in four rounds, with the first round commencing in the third week of July.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 exam, suggesting that if the question paper leak had been disseminated through social media platforms, a re-examination must be conducted. The court emphasized the importance of holding the authorities accountable and adjourned the matter until July 11, requesting the CBI to provide a status report by Wednesday.
Currently, the apex court is reviewing over 30 petitions related to the NEET-UG examination, addressing various issues, including allegations of irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test. Some petitioners are seeking a directive to re-conduct the examination.
In a separate plea, over 50 successful NEET-UG candidates from Gujarat approached the court, requesting it to prevent the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from invalidating the disputed exam.
The NEET-UG exam has faced accusations of malpractice, including alleged paper leaks and questionable marking methods, leading to widespread anger and demonstrations across the country. Consequently, certain students were instructed to retake the NEET-UG exam, and the NEET-PG exam was postponed.