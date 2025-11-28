Supreme Court Eyes New Watchdog for YouTube and Social Media

The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced strong concern over the lack of accountability for content circulating on social media, saying unchecked user-generated material was creating serious problems. The observation came during a hearing linked to the India’s Got Latent case, which recently brought several popular YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, under scrutiny.

Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked that while anyone can open a channel and broadcast to millions, there must be someone who takes responsibility for what goes online. The court discussed the rapid spread of harmful or misleading content, noting that by the time authorities react, a video often reaches huge audiences.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the issue was not limited to obscenity but extended to disturbing and distorted content. While stressing that freedom of speech is essential, he said it cannot be used to promote “perversity.”

The bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi, raised concerns about content deemed anti-national and questioned who would be held responsible for such material. Justice Bagchi pointed out that the speed at which objectionable content travels online makes regulation even more challenging.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, arguing for a professor with disabilities who wanted his concerns heard, said that easily labelling content as anti-national could be dangerous. The bench, however, highlighted the complexities, citing videos that claim certain regions are not part of India.

The Chief Justice said an independent regulatory body may be necessary, one that brings together experts from different fields. While making it clear that the court was only offering suggestions, he said measures like proper age verification and clear warnings should be considered so viewers can make informed choices before watching sensitive content.

The court also questioned the Centre on why objectionable material keeps surfacing despite existing monitoring systems. The government has now been given four weeks to propose a fresh regulatory framework for user-generated content.

During the hearing, the judges also turned their attention to comedian Samay Raina, who had faced backlash for remarks targeting persons with disabilities. Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, representing an organisation working for people with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, said Raina's comments had humiliated those already battling significant challenges. She added that while Raina had deposited money as compensation, the community was more concerned about dignity than financial aid.

The Chief Justice suggested that the government consider a stronger law to prevent such disrespect, similar to protections available under the SC/ST Act. Mehta agreed that humour must not come at the cost of another person’s dignity.

The bench asked Raina to use his platform to highlight the achievements of those with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, saying respect and representation were far more meaningful to them than monetary contributions.

