Supreme Court Declines Pleas Seeking SIT Probe, FIR Against Assam CM; Directs Petitioners to Gauhati High Court

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain multiple petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, including demands for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and registration of an FIR over alleged discriminatory remarks.

The petitions filed by a section of civil society led by noted intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain raised objections, particularly to the Chief Minister’s reported “Miya” remark in reference to a community, as well as other material alleged to constitute hate speech on social media.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI)Surya Kant held that the issues raised required adjudication by the jurisdictional High Court. The Court declined to express any opinion on the merits of the case.

“Various directions against officials are sought… In our considered view, all these issues need to be effectively adjudicated by the High Court of the jurisdiction. Consequently, without expressing any opinion, the petitioners are at liberty to approach the jurisdictional High Court,” the Bench observed.

The Supreme Court further requested the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to consider granting an expeditious hearing, noting that the petitioners had urged that the matter required urgent attention.

The Court also cautioned the petitioners against undermining the authority of the High Courts. It advised them to approach the apex court at a later stage if they remain dissatisfied with the relief granted by the High Court.

“Do not demoralise the High Court judges, trust them,” CJI Surya Kant remarked during the proceedings, emphasising institutional respect and the judicial hierarchy.

The matter is now expected to move before the Gauhati High Court for further consideration.