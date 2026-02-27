Manipur Violence: SC Directs CBI, SIT to Share Chargesheets with Victims, Kin

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence to provide copies of all chargesheets filed in the cases to the victims and their families. The order came after the bench reviewed a status report on the progress of the investigations.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, issued the direction after examining the report submitted by former Maharashtra DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar, who is overseeing the probe.

Padsalgikar was appointed by the top court on August 11, 2023, to supervise the investigation being carried out by the CBI and the Manipur Police. The court had also tasked him with examining allegations that certain police personnel had colluded with perpetrators, including in cases involving sexual violence, during the conflict.

What Status Report Revealed

In his latest report, Padsalgikar informed the court that the CBI has filed chargesheets in 20 cases related to the violence before a designated special court. Investigations are still underway in six additional FIRs, and the agency indicated it would require six more months to complete those probes.

The Supreme Court instructed the central agency to adhere to timelines and ensure that investigations are concluded promptly, with chargesheets filed within the prescribed period.

The bench had earlier, on February 13, sought an updated status report while hearing petitions linked to the Manipur violence.

Victims’ Plea, Court’s Response

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing some of the victims, told the court that affected families were unaware of the progress or current status of their cases. She urged the bench to ensure that prosecuting agencies kept the victims informed.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed the CBI and SIT to furnish copies of the chargesheets to victims and their next of kin, ensuring greater transparency in the prosecution process.

The bench further ordered the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and the Assam State Legal Services Authority to appoint free legal aid counsel for each victim. The lawyers must be proficient in the local language to facilitate effective representation.

The court also directed the Manipur SLSA to cover travel and accommodation expenses for victims and their family members attending trial proceedings in Guwahati, where the cases are currently being heard.

Court Flags Delay In Committee Reimbursements

The bench expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in reimbursing members of the three-judge committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal.

The committee was constituted by the Supreme Court on August 7, 2023, to examine the humanitarian dimensions of the crisis that engulfed Manipur. The judges noted that reimbursement for travel and work undertaken by the committee members had not yet been processed.

The matter will now be taken up again in the third week of March, as the Supreme Court continues to monitor the investigation and related proceedings arising from the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur.

