Manipur Violence Escalates as Arson Guts 21 Homes, Curfew Imposed

According to reports, the fire destroyed 21 houses belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community and three belonging to the Kuki-Zo community. A few government quarters were also destroyed.

A public meeting was held at the Litan Police station on Monday afternoon, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, community leaders from both sides, police and government officials. Both sides appealed for peace.

While the Nagas have largely remained neutral in the ongoing Meitei-Kuki conflict, this local flare-up has triggered significant concern.

The Ukhrul district administration, apprehending law and issues, imposed a curfew from 7 pm Sunday, barring the movement of any person outside their respective residences until further orders.

An official told the media that the situation was under control and they were in touch with community leaders to restore normalcy.

Dikho, who had been involved in peace efforts since Sunday, said those involved in the arson would be arrested. He held meetings with both communities to restore order.

According to one account, the violence was sparked by the alleged assault of a Naga youth by a group of Kuki-Zos on Saturday night. Although both parties sought an amicable resolution through a meeting on Sunday, The discussion failed to take place. This heightened tensions, leading to an attack on Litan village by residents of nearby Shikibung village, which resulted in inter-community clashes and arson.

A Kuki-Zo community member, citing KSO Ukhrul sources, offered a different perspective, tracing the incident to a minor altercation between intoxicated individuals from Litan Sareikhong (Kuki) and Shikibung (Tangkhul). The matter being addressed by village heads and the families involved, when a group of Tangkhul individuals allegedly attacked the home of a Kuki boy, escalating

the crisis.

The situation took a “grave turn” before a scheduled follow-up peace meeting on Monday morning. Kuki houses were reportedly attacked before midnight Sunday, leading to a retaliatory strike.

Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh visited the injured at RIMS Hospital in Imphal on Monday, assuring them of full medical support.

CM assurance to Kukis

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh, who took office on February 4, has assured the government’s responsibility for the safety of Kuki-Zo people visiting Meitei-majority Imphal.

“The government will take responsibility for the safety of Kuki-Zo people who visit Imphal, including those seeking medical treatment,” Singh announced during a function in Manipur, Imphal West.

This assurance is pivotal as movement between the hills and the valley has been severed since the conflict erupted on May 3, 2023. Since taking charge, Singh has prioritised the resettlement of internally displaced persons and recently arranged the airlifting of ailing Kuki-Zo MLA Vungzagin Valte to New Delhi for treatment.

The chief minister’s assurance follows an advisory from the influential Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which cautioned community members against travelling to or accepting postings in Meitei-dominated areas.

The KZC asserted that the conflict has not ended and no formal political solution is in place. “The situation on the ground remains fragile, tense, and unpredictable,” the Council stated, advising government and private sector employees to prioritise their lives over official duties or administrative orders.