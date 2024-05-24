Surat Court Implements Total Ban on Mobile Phone Use During Working Hours

In a bid to enhance efficiency and focus during court proceedings, the District and Sessions Judge of the Surat Court has enforced a complete prohibition on the use of mobile phones by court staff during working hours.
A circular issued by the Court on May 15 mandates that employees, both within the court building and its branches, must surrender their phones to the court registrar or their department heads while on duty.
This directive comes in response to a previous warning from the High Court regarding the misuse of phones by staff within the Surat District Court and its subordinate courts during working hours.
While certain exceptions are made for office-related tasks and special circumstances, repeated instances of phone usage were observed, causing disruptions to court proceedings and compromising work quality.
To address this issue, the district judge has issued a firm directive for the surrender of phones by court staff during office hours. Enforcement of this ban will be the responsibility of court registrars and branch heads.
Presiding officers of the courts are instructed to ensure strict compliance with the circular, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and professionalism during working hours.