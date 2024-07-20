Surat Goods Train Derailment: Railways Clarifies No Traffic Disrupted

The Western Railways on Friday reported that a trolley wheel of a goods train derailed within the yard of Dungri station in the Mumbai division. The railway authorities clarified that traffic was not disrupted, and the realignment was promptly completed.
Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat, citing a Western Railway official.
According to the PTI report, there were no casualties. Moreover, the incident, which occurred near Dungri station around 3 pm, did affect traffic on the route. The goods train was en route to Surat.
The derailment on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route coincided with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's inspection of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai.
In a separate incident on Thursday, at least four people were killed and 20 others injured when multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.
Eight coaches of the train derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, approximately 150 km from the state capital, on the Gonda-Gorakhpur section of the Northeast Railway.