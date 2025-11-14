‘Sushan Ki Sarkar’ Returns? JD(U) Predicts NDA Victory in Bihar

The Janata Dal (United) expressed strong confidence in an NDA victory, with exit polls predicting a return of the Nitish Kumar-led government for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Counting began on Friday at 8 a.m. across 243 assembly constituencies, alongside bypolls in eight assembly segments across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

JD(U) shared a message on social media platform X, saying: “Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again (Bus kuch ghanto ka intejaar, fir se aa rahi hai sushan ki sarkar).”

Bihar Minister Hari Sahni expressed optimism, stating, “Today the results will reflect the good governance of the NDA government. The results will favour the NDA, and we are likely to secure more seats than expected.”

BJP candidate from Bankipur and Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin echoed the confidence, saying, “We are confident that the NDA’s seat tally this time will be close to the 2010 elections. The NDA is set to form the government, securing 200-plus seats. The RJD is still clinging to its mindset of ‘jungle raj’ and remains a symbol of it.”

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, marking the first assembly polls in two decades following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In the 2010 elections, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA secured 203 seats, with JD(U) winning 115 and BJP 91. In the current arrangement, JD(U) and BJP contested 101 seats each, with the remaining seats distributed among alliance partners.

Exit polls suggest minimal impact from Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, making its electoral debut. People’s Pulse survey forecasts 133–159 seats for NDA, 75–101 seats for Mahagathbandhan, and 0–5 seats for Jan Suraaj, with other parties expected to secure 2–8 seats.

Bihar recorded a significant voter turnout, and results are expected to be declared by evening on the same day of counting.

