Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From West Bengal Assembly

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari faced suspension for the entire winter session of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday due to alleged "objectionable remarks" directed at Speaker Biman Banerjee.
Adhikari, also the Leader of the Opposition, was involved in a heated discussion during the Constitution Day session.
West Bengal Parliamentary Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay expressed dismay, citing his 32 years in the House and deeming Adhikari's behavior unprecedented and shameful.
"I have been in this House for 32 years. I have never seen anything like this. It is a matter of shame that a Leader of the Opposition talks like this with the Speaker. For that, it was done," he said.
The motion for suspension, initiated by Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy, accused Adhikari of disrespecting the Speaker.
The tumult within the Assembly stemmed from the BJP's concerns about the legitimacy of MLAs who defected but retained positions within the House. The ruling party, along with the Speaker, dismissed their demands, leading to chaos.
Adhikari highlighted their grievances, particularly regarding the nomination of Mukul Roy, and emphasized their walkout as a response to feeling aggrieved.
The winter session, currently in progress, is set to conclude on December 7.