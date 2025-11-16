Swadeshi Fair Showcases Local Talent and Self-Reliance Vision in Bilaspur

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai visited the seven-day Swadeshi Fair at the Science College Ground in Bilaspur on Saturday, highlighting that the event is not just an exhibition but a celebration of India’s identity, self-respect, and grassroots entrepreneurship.

During his visit, the Chief Minister viewed various stalls and appreciated products made by local artisans, self-help groups, and young entrepreneurs.

Over 300 stalls have been set up, showcasing traditional crafts including handicrafts, kosa textiles, dokra art, bell-metal work, organic products, and regional cuisines, attracting large crowds.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sai said that Swadeshi was a powerful idea that connected the nation to its roots and strengthened India’s spirit.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives for giving new momentum to indigenous industries.

He urged citizens to adopt locally-made products, adding that reliance on foreign goods drains the nation’s wealth.

The Chief Minister announced that a Unity Mall is being constructed in the state to support marketing of local products, giving artisans and entrepreneurs a larger platform for sales and promotion.

Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, MLA Dharamlal Kaushik, and MLA Amar Agrawal also addressed the event, recalling the historical role of the Swadeshi movement from Mahatma Gandhi to the present. They emphasized the need for cultural and economic self-reliance.

During the event, loans were distributed to four beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme, and distinguished guests were felicitated.

A large number of public representatives, officials, and citizens attended the fair, marking yet another successful chapter in the Swadeshi movement in Chhattisgarh.

